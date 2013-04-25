Samsung Galaxy S4 release date and price: When can I get it?

The Samsung Galaxy S4 is official and while it may be more of an incremental upgrade from the Galaxy S3 instead of a total revolution, it's still a tempting proposition.

In terms of the Samsung Galaxy S4 release date the flagship smartphone is due to land in stores on April 26 - sadly there's no one week turn around a la Apple (and BlackBerry in terms of the Z10) here.

This has sadly now changed, with Samsung pushing the Galaxy S4 release date back by a day, sending us the following statement:

Read our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S4 review

"The Samsung Galaxy S4 will launch in the UK and around the world on the 27th April at 10AM GMT with all major operators. In the UK, the device will be available an hour earlier on the 27th April at 9AM GMT from the Samsung Experience Store at Westfield Stratford City.

"There is demand for the Galaxy S4 globally and Samsung wants to make it available to all of its customers at the same time."

It's worth noting that while EE is the only carrier currently with a 4G network, every network will be selling you a 4G-enabled Galaxy S4, so when Vodafone, O2 and Three get round to switching on their services you won't need a new handset - but a new contract may be required.

Update: A Three spokesperson has told TechRadar: "Three customers will not need a new contract to use 4G LTE when it rolls out.

"We also won't charge customers a premium to use it – it'll be available as standard on all tariffs, existing, new, payg or pay monthly."

Sadly there doesn't seem to be any sign of the 32GB and 64GB variants of the Galaxy S4 on the UK's pre-order pages, with us having to make do with the 16GB model - but at least there's a microSD slot round the back.

So without further ado, here's the breakdown of where you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S4 in the UK.

Carphone Warehouse

Apparently you've been registering your interest in your droves, with the retailer confirming it had been "off the charts", with "four times (446%) as many pre-registrations for the Galaxy S4 than the Galaxy S3 last year".

Pre-orders have now opened, and it you select a contract deal Carphone will throw in a free accessories bundle including a car charger, microSD card and case.

Carphone Warehouse was originally offering the 16GB Galaxy S4 SIM-free for the lofty price of £629.95 (£100 more than the equivalent iPhone 5), but it has since dropped that to a slightly more palatable £589.95 - phew!

On contract a free handset will set you back at least £35 per month over two years, with tariffs from EE, O2, Orange, Three, T-Mobile and Vodafone up for grabs.

Phones 4U

Registration also went well at Phones 4U with Scott Hooton, Chief Commercial Officer saying: "it has already received the most pre-registrations at Phones 4U of any other smartphone launch in 2013, as well as a 40% increase on pre-registrations for the Galaxy SIII in the first 48 hours."

You can now pre-order the Galaxy S4 here too, and as with Carphone a two year contract and free handset deal starts from £41 per month.

There's a SIM-free option as well, with Phones 4U now coming in slightly more expensive than its high-street rival with a price of £599.95.

The hook here is you'll get entered into a prize draw to win Samsung goodies if you pre-order through Phones 4U, plus the retailer will also hand you £100 of Google Play credit and some free accessories.

Phones 4U doesn't seem to be offering the Galaxy S4 on O2 or Three though, with EE and its sister brands listed alongside Vodafone on the website.