Samsung Galaxy S3 launched - the greatest Android phone yet?

It's hardly a surprise: the Samsung Galaxy S3 has been launched with more features than you can shake an Android-shaped stick at.

The Samsung Galaxy S3 is meant to represent the best the Korean firm can manage in a mobile phone, and to that end is more spec-heavy than anything we've seen so far.

The first headline feature is the 4.8-inch Super AMOLED+ HD screen, packing a whopping 1280x720 pixels into the sub 5-inch space. That means a resolution of 309ppi, which is encroaching on iPhone 4S territory but at a much larger screen size.

Under the hood is very impressive too: a 1.4GHz Exynos quad core processor backed up by 1GB of RAM, and will come in 16GB, 32GB or 64GB flavours, with a microSD slot to boot. In your face, HTC One X!

Get yourself connected

The Samsung Galaxy S3 also offers NFC, to enable an S Beam connection with other like-minded S3 owners. Using Wi-Fi Direct you can transfer video, music, photos and files at 300Mbps, which is almost instant in some cases.

Camera-wise we're looking in two directions - 8MP on the rear, 1.2MP on the front. This means 1080p video recording in normal way (from the back) but also 720p recording from the front too, should you be that way inclined.

The Samsung Galaxy S3 price hasn't been revealed as yet, but TechRadar has exclusively been told the Samsung Galaxy S3 UK release date has been set for the end of May... so not long to wait, upgrade fans.

And if you need to know more, so much more, right now - we've popped together the web's most in-depth hands on: Samsung Galaxy S3 review of the phone after our early play... aren't we good to you?