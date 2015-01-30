OnePlus's own flavour of Android will be called OxygenOS

OnePlus has announced its new Android-based operating system, OxygenOS, which will be included in upcoming OnePlus handsets including the OnePlus Two.

Current OnePlus handsets come with CyanogenMod, a hugely popular open source operating system that's based on Android, however a recent spat between Cyanogen and OnePlus over licensing issues in India have strained relations, making it appear unlikely that OnePlus would continue to use the operating system.

CyanogenMod founder Steve Kondik had previously hinted that Cyanogen and OnePlus were likely to splint. Although the OnePlus One could still be getting an update to the new Android 5.0 Lollipop-CyanogenMod, with OnePlus' announcement of OxygenOS it looks like that could be the last OnePlus device with CyanogenMod installed.

Breathe, breathe in the air

In a blog post announcing the new operating system, OnePlus has promised that OxygenOS will be open, customisable and free from bloat and unnecessary features.

The name OxygenOS was suggested by a OnePlus forum member, and it was chosen because "as an element, Oxygen is the epitome of simplicity, yet it's also extraordinarily powerful," which gives us a hint at what we can expect from the operating system.

Information is thin on the ground at the moment, but OnePlus has promised to reveal more on February 12, so if you're a current or future OnePlus owner then you'll want to note that date in your diary.