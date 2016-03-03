Oh beer, oh beer: Huawei confirms March 9 event isn't the P9 launch

Update: Huawei has now given us a full statement on the March 9 event. "We are aware that rumours have been circulating about a possible Huawei launch event next week. We are delighted to see the excitement around our brand and the anticipation for our new products, but we wish to clarify that we do not have any launch activities planned for 9th March in Berlin.

"Nonetheless, we have an exciting year ahead of us, and we will be touch about product updates or events in the future."

Earlier today a teaser image appeared online (see it here, credit: ifanr), suggesting the Huawei P9 launch would take place on March 9 in Berlin - however that's not the case.

TechRadar contacted the Chinese manufacturer, and a spokesperson told us "there is no Huawei event on March 9" - so you can scrub that date from your diary.

We still fully expect the Huawei P9 to launch in the coming month or so, but for now Huawei is remaining coy, saying, "we will keep you updated of any upcoming events or launches."

Anyone for beer?

Update: Huawei has now confirmed to TechRadar that the invite relates to a small drinks gathering, and not a launch event.

In the meantime, those looking for information on the Huawei P9 can feast their eyes on a range of leaked specs that tip the flagship phone to sport a 5.2-inch full HD display, Kirin 950 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, Android Marshmallow, USB-C port, a huge 3900mAh battery and dual 12MP cameras on the rear.

There's also talk of a premium version of the P9 with a faster clocked processor, 4GB or RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal space.

