Official BlackBerry blog taken down after hack

RIM's official BlackBerry blog was hacked this afternoon in retaliation against the company after it announced that it would cooperate with the police investigation into the London riots.

The hackers calling themselves TeamPoison posted a statement on the blog, warning that RIM would "regret it" if it passes information on to the police.

"If you do assist the police by giving them chat logs, gps locations, customer information & access to peoples BlackBerryMessengers you will regret it," the statement read.

"We have access to your database which includes your employees information; e.g – Addresses, Names, Phone Numbers etc. – now if u assist the police, we _WILL_ make this information public and pass it onto rioters…. do you really want a bunch of angry youths on your employees doorsteps?"

TTFN BBM?

Many rioters are alleged to have swapped information and made plans using BlackBerry Messenger, but the hackers seem convinced that "members of the public who were at the wrong place at the wrong time and owned a blackberry will get charged for no reason at all."

RIM has now taken the Inside BlackBerry blogging site down and is looking in to the attacks.

Speculation was rife yesterday that the company would suspend BlackBerry Messenger in an attempt to stem the rioting; however, just as we reported, this didn't come to pass.

However, the company has released statement at the time, saying "We have engaged with the authorities to assist in any way we can."

