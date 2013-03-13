Trending
Brands

New Moto phone shows up, but it's probably not the Motorola X

By Mobile phones  

And where's the volume switch gone?

New Moto phone shows up, but it's probably not the Motorola X
Hey Moto, what's your name?

The now Google-owned Motorola factory may be getting back into full swing as a video has popped up online showing a mystery device proudly sporting the firm's emblem.

This leak comes courtesy of Vietnamese site Tinhte which claims to have gotten its hands on a currently unknown Motorola smartphone running Google's Android Jelly Bean software.

According to the report the Moto handset in question packs a screen somewhere in the region of 4.65-inches boasting a 720p resolution and 320ppi pixel density.

Take a guess

That's hardly awe-inspiring specs as other manufacturers are churning out full HD displays, and while the Motorola device may pack 2GB of RAM it seems to be a little on the chunky side.

Round the back there's a camera and single LED flash, but the resolution of the lens isn't disclosed in the video - and the styling Motorola has supposedly employed does remind us a little of the rear of the HTC One.

It's thought that this handset may be a mid- to high-end offering which could very well slide in under the potentially Google branded Motorola X handset which is currently being touted as the first phone to run Android 5.0 Key Lime Pie - although we're not counting our chickens just yet.

We've seen a few handset come out of Motorola recently including the Razr HD and Intel-powered Razr i, but nothing that has really challenged those at the top of the smartphone pile. Perhaps that will change later this year.

Via TheNextWeb

See more Mobile phones news