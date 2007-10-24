T-Mobile brings Sidekick Slide to the UK

T-Mobile is bringing its popular Sidekick Slide handset to the UK, it announced at a press event in London's Mayfair last night.

Available on T-Mobile's web-'n'-walk tariff, the T-Mobile Sidekick Slide features a slider screen rather than the swivel screen of previous models. It is equipped with a full Qwerty keyboard as well as a row of number keys at the top of the keyboard for easy number input.

New Sidekick slides in

The new T-Mobile Sidekick Slide, now made by Motorola rather than Sharp, is 25 per cent smaller than its predecessors. It features quad-band connectivity, a 1.3-megapixel camera and a microSD card slot that can beef storage up to 4GB.

There's also Bluetooth connectivity, support for instant messaging applications and push email, and a music player that supports MP3, AAC and WMA files. The handset will automatically back up your music, photos and data for viewing online on your personal web page.

"The T-Mobile Sidekick Slide is the ultimate handset for people who want the freedom to email or IM mates, update their profile on Facebook or to surf the internet the way they like," Daniel Meredith, head of handset and device marketing for T-Mobile UK, said in a statement.

The new T-Mobile Sidekick Slide will be available exclusively from T-Mobile on 9 November. The unit will be priced from free when purchased on T-Mobile's Flext 30 plus web'n'walk tariff.

We were given a handset to review, so look out for our thoughts on the T-Mobile Sidekick Slide in a few days.