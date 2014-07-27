Is Moto's rumoured 5.9-inch Shamu the great white hope for the Nexus range?

The new Nexus phone, the fabled Nexus 6, could be built by Motorola, according to rumours published this weekend.

Android Police has received information from sources claiming a new 5.9-inch Nexus phone is on the way, which is currently codenamed Shamu.

The site's sources says the device will also have a fingerprint sensor and will go on sale in November, shortly after the expected iPhone 6 launch.

If the device comes to fruition, it is likely to be launched alongside the rumoured HTC Volantis, an 8.9-inch tablet also revealed by the site last month.

Both devices would surely arrive to pioneer the new Android L software, which is currently under development.

Nexus or Nixed?

The future of the Nexus range has been the subject of heavy speculation for much of 2014.

First LG, a long time Google partner, said it wouldn't be working on any Nexus devices in future. Then there was an assumption the home-brewed range would be supplanted by the Android Silver initiative.

However, during a session at Google I/O last month, Google engineering chief Dave Burke claimed there was still more to come from the Nexus line.

Starting with Shamu and Volantis later this year perhaps?