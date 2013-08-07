HTC Desire 500 heading to mid-range fans in the UK

The HTC Desire 500 will make its intrepid journey to the UK and will be available this month, after recently making an appearance in Asia.

The mid-ranger features a 4.3-inch screen with a 800 x 480 resolution, 1.2GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM. Meanwhile there's an 8-megapixel rear camera capable of shooting video in 720p and a 1.6 megapixel rear snapper.

The handset also has a microSD slot with support for cards up to 64GB, and a 1800mAh battery providing the juicepower. Dual-SIM and NFC versions will be available in some European countries.

A big feature being pushed on the handset is Blinkfeed, HTC's tile-based, updating homescreen. Of course, those who aren't so keen on this function should probably note that it's not something you can switch off.

Blink and you'll miss it

For those of you expecting the HTC One Max, or a slightly better-spec phone, sorry to disappoint. But as the Taiwanese company says, this is designed for those looking for an affordable HTC experience.

The Desire will be available in 'Lacquer' black and 'Glacier' blue, which sound much fancier than regular black and blue.

HTC has told us that the phone will be available in August, although it's told us to hold tight for a specific date for the diary.