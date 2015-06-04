China just got a better version of the HTC One M9

The HTC One M9 is good, but it didn't build much on the excellent One M8 from 2014, leaving us wanting more from the Taiwanese firm.

It seems HTC has heard our cry as it's just launched the HTC One ME with a slightly larger 5.2-inch QHD display (vs 5-inch full HD on the M9), octa-core MediaTek X10 processor, 3GB of RAM, 20MP rear snapper and a fingerprint scanner on the front.

The bad news? It's currently only available in China.

More more more

The One ME doesn't sport the same premium look as the One M9, but it certainly takes design cues from its all-metal brother. The rear is polycarbonate, but the One ME is given more stability with a metal frame.

It's what's going on up front, however, which has really caught our attention - the QHD display puts the One ME on par with the LG G4 and Samsung Galaxy S6.

Meanwhile the fingerprint scanner returns to a HTC device for the first time since the HTC One Max, and this time we're hoping it works more like Touch ID on the iPhone 6 rather than the extremely disappointing attempt on the Max.

You also get 32GB of internal storage, while the microSDXC slot can support cards up to a whopping 2TB in size. Android Lollipop appears on screen, covered in HTC's Sense overlay.

The One ME is slightly taller and wider than the One M9 at 150.99 x 71.99mm, but HTC has managed to keep the thickness to under 10mm.

We're hoping HTC rolls the One ME out to other markets in the future as we'd love to try out the fingerprint scanner and lay our eyes on its QHD display.