Apple releases iOS 10 final candidate update to beta users

The iOS 10 release date has been confirmed as September 13, but those who signed up to the Apple Beta Software Program can get their hands on the final build of the software today.

Apple has released its final launch candidate for its latest mobile software, writing in an email to beta users "We are pleased to give you access to the iOS 10 and macOS Sierra final release candidates.

"We will be shipping the final versions to customers worldwide in the coming weeks and appreciate you trying out the releases and providing feedback."

If you can't wait to try out the latest version, then check out our guide on how to download iOS 10 right now.

Final, almost

While it's highly likely the software you download today is the same as the iOS 10 build that rolls out to everyone else on September 13, there could still be tweaks if any major flaws are found between now and Tuesday.

The update comes in at 1.68GB on an iPad Air, so if you're in possession of a 16GB device you'll need to make sure there's enough free space before trying to download and install.

To get the iOS 10 update you'll need to have an iPhone 5, iPad 3, iPod touch 6th gen or higher - with older devices than those not getting the latest software.