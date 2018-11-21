Philips home appliances are up to 67% off – but not for long

Update: The Philips Black Friday sale has begun in earnest, after a warm-up pre-sale to get things going. Our choice of the best discounted goods are still the best going on the Philips online store, so have a gander at our top picks below...

Philips – purveyor of toothbrushes, seller of razors – has now launched a fleet of Black Friday discounts on its range of male grooming and household appliances.

Electric toothbrushes have seen the biggest price drops, with a clean 67% discount on a number of models. Beard and stubble razors have been cut by 30-60%, while vacuums and irons are also getting a look in with around a third off each featured appliance.

The sale runs until Tuesday 27 November, and you can see our pick of the best deals below.

You won't see any Philips televisions in this particular sale, though we're keeping track of those in our round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals.

Philips Black Friday discounts