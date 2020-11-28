Our definitive list of the best Black Friday broadband deals - these are still going strong

So... what were you planning to do with your weekend? Let's face it, you're probably not going anywhere. We strongly suggest that you take the opportunity to take a look at the below selection of Black Friday broadband deals and at least start 2021 off with cheaper internet bills.

So which broadband deals of the many are the best? That's what we're here to answer. And we've picked out the four that we think manage to top the rest for Black Friday 2020, combing fast fibre speeds with some really reasonable bills. Plus there's even the odd freebie thrown in for good measure.

And you won't be scratching your head at a bunch of ISPs that you've never heard of. With BT and Virgin Media among the quartet, the biggest names in the game have pulled out some bargains this year around.

As we say, we don't think there are any better prices out there this year. But if there's a certain feature you're after, or you just want to know what other providers are offering, then our interactive Black Friday broadband deals comparison chart will help guide the way.

And bear in mind that you'd better act quickly, as most of these special tariffs come to an end on Cyber Monday.

This year's Black Friday broadband deal winner

Extraordinary broadband deal Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month or £19.50 for existing Vodafone mobile customers + £100 voucher

In our eyes, Vodafone has the very best Black Friday broadband deal in the land. It offers fibre optic speeds averaging 63Mb for just £21.50 a month. If you have a Vodafone phone contract, you can get your bills down to just £19.50 a month making it one of the cheapest fibre plans on the market, especially for these speeds! Vodafone is even throwing in a £100 Amazon voucher on top for the icing on the cake - get this before it goes on Monday.

BT's Black Friday bargain

TalkTalk's fabulous freebie with fibre

Crank up the speeds with Virgin Media

Vodafone's super-cheap fibre broadband