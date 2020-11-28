Our definitive list of the best Black Friday broadband deals - these are still going strong

So... what were you planning to do with your weekend? Let's face it, you're probably not going anywhere. We strongly suggest that you take the opportunity to take a look at the below selection of Black Friday broadband deals and at least start 2021 off with cheaper internet bills.
So which broadband deals of the many are the best? That's what we're here to answer. And we've picked out the four that we think manage to top the rest for Black Friday 2020, combing fast fibre speeds with some really reasonable bills. Plus there's even the odd freebie thrown in for good measure.
And you won't be scratching your head at a bunch of ISPs that you've never heard of. With BT and Virgin Media among the quartet, the biggest names in the game have pulled out some bargains this year around.
As we say, we don't think there are any better prices out there this year. But if there's a certain feature you're after, or you just want to know what other providers are offering, then our interactive Black Friday broadband deals comparison chart will help guide the way.
And bear in mind that you'd better act quickly, as most of these special tariffs come to an end on Cyber Monday.
This year's Black Friday broadband deal winner
Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month or £19.50 for existing Vodafone mobile customers + £100 voucher
In our eyes, Vodafone has the very best Black Friday broadband deal in the land. It offers fibre optic speeds averaging 63Mb for just £21.50 a month. If you have a Vodafone phone contract, you can get your bills down to just £19.50 a month making it one of the cheapest fibre plans on the market, especially for these speeds! Vodafone is even throwing in a £100 Amazon voucher on top for the icing on the cake - get this before it goes on Monday.
BT's Black Friday bargain
BT Fibre 1: 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £26.99/pm + £60 Reward card + first 3 months FREE
It's the most popular internet provider in the land and BT's great value Fibre 1 offer lands you speeds averaging a rapid 50Mb while only charging £26.99 a month. On top of the speeds, BT is currently offering a £60 Mastercard and your first 3 months for free. That makes this the best overall offer we've seen from BT in quite some time.
TalkTalk's fabulous freebie with fibre
TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £23pm +
£50 £90 voucher
TalkTalk just improved its Black Friday broadband deal...again! £23 per month and free activation for the speeds on offer is already superb, but you now get to claim a £90 voucher for Amazon, Tesco or M&S when you sign up. An absolute stormer.
Crank up the speeds with Virgin Media
Virgin M100: 18 months | 108Mb average speed | FREE activation | £24.99 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
If you can get Virgin, we think this is your best choice. The speeds are unparalleled and the bills are super affordable. Set up is free and you even get a £75 Amazon voucher thrown in, too! Want an all-singing all-dancing broadband and TV deal, Virgin's fully loaded Ultimate Oomph bundle is at its lowest ever cost, too.
