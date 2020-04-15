Nintendo Switch in stock at Very - but move fast

Nintendo Switch deals are back, and you can pick up a grey console from Very for the standard £279.99 price right now. That's an excellent deal considering recent demand surges have pushed the price of any remaining stock up to eye-watering heights over the last few weeks, despite some retailers receiving shipments over the last few days.

This is an incredibly in-demand item, and we expect it to be out of stock within the next few hours, so move fast to grab your Nintendo Switch while it's still in stock.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

Not in the UK? You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch deals at Very

Nintendo Switch | £279 at Very

Very is the most recent retailer to replenish their stock of the Nintendo Switch console. You'll find the grey console available for the standard £279 price right now, which is an excellent offering considering recent demand surges.

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons, screen protector, $20 eShop code | $289.99 at GameStop

This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle from GameStop is currently in stock, but you'll have to move fast. Animal Crossing has taken the quarantined world by storm, and bundles featuring the game and the in-demand console in one go are moving incredibly quickly right now.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Very

You can find the Nintendo Switch Lite console by itself at Very for its usual £199 price. That's a fantastic offer considering supply is so low and demand rising by the day. You'll find the standard colours available here, as well as plenty of bundle deals outlined below.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundles | £244 at Game

Game has replenished its stock of Nintendo Switch Lite consoles this week, and you can even save cash with a bundle deal as well. The games on offer include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Luigi's Mansion 3.

We're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're struggling to find more stock you'll want to check out our guide on where to buy a Nintendo Switch.