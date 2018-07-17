Nikon D500 and D750 have huge savings today

Looking to push your photography a little further? Today could be the perfect time to bite the bullet and get yourself a high-spec camera from Nikon.

Both the full-frame D750 and APS-C D500 are on sale during Amazon Prime Day and are at the lowest prices we've ever seen for these two cameras.

The D750 is Nikon's full-frame DSLR designed to appeal to enthusiast photographers, featuring a very capable 24.3MP sensor that can deliver images that are incredibly rich in detail.

Other highlights include an excellent 51-point AF system and very polished handling. Buy the D750 with a 24-85mm lens for only £1,729 - saving £520.

The D500 is Nikon's pro-spec APS-C DSLR that borrows many features from the company's flagship D5 is a smaller and lighter body. The 20.1MP APS-C sensor delivers excellent high ISO performance and coupled with the 10fps burst shooting speeds and 153-point AF system, is a brilliant camera for those wanting to shoot action or wildlife.

That said, it's a great all-round camera, just at home shooting portraits and landscapes as well. Buy the D500 with a 16-80mm lens for only £2,124 - saving £265.

You can buy it now through Amazon Prime, which you'll need to either subscribe to or use the 30 day free trial to be able to buy it for that price until the end of Tuesday 17 July.

