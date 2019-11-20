New Argos Black Friday deal slashes the price of Star Wars, Marvel and Frozen toys

The Argos Black Friday sale is only a few days away, but are some fantastic deals available already, with 20% off all Star Wars, Frozen and Marvel Avengers toys.

With Frozen 2 due to arrive in cinemas on November 22, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on 19 December, these are sure to be some of the hottest toys sitting under trees this Christmas.

To claim the deal, just add your chosen toys to your shopping trolley and enter the code STAR20 at the checkout. The offer excludes gaming and accessories, but can be applied to hundreds of other products.

20% off Frozen, Marvel Avengers and Star Wars toys at Argos

Argos is getting in the Black Friday spirit early with a huge discount on some of this year's hottest toys. Just add any Star Wars, Frozen or Marvel Avengers to your shopping trolley and enter the code STAR20 at the checkout to claim the discount. This deal ends at midnight November 26.

View Deal

There's scope for some huge savings here. For example, it brings the Disney Frozen 2 Sven Figure (which is big enough for your kids to ride) down from £120 to £96. It can also be applied on top of existing discounts, so the Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack, which is already discounted from £80 to £60, is reduced to just £48 – a total saving of £32.

This deal ends at midnight on November 26, so get your skates on!

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.