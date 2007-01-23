Next-gen Centrino launching today

As we've previously reported, Intel is to launch a new version of its Centrino notebook platform today.

The announcement of the fourth-generation platform will take place in a conference call at 16.30 GMT. Further improvements to notebook connectivity and battery life are expected to be revealed.

The platform includes Intel's draft-802.11n wireless chipset, as well as Robson - a new Flash-memory technology that enables quicker booting of regularly used applications.

It's previously been speculated that Santa Rosa will have input from Nokia to provide HSPDA services which will be integrated into the platform. 802.16e Mobile WiMAX will also probably make it later in the platform's lifespan.