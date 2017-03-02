Netflix has audio on its mind but is staying silent for now

Netflix has told TechRadar that sound remains a vital part of its focus, with VP of Product Innovation, Todd Yellin, hinting that there may be upgrades in the pipeline.

Netflix took the opportunity of MWC 2017 in Barcelona to talk about the codecs that are making sure you enjoy the streaming giant’s programming, even when your connection isn’t the best.

But as well as picture, innovations in sound remain important, and we asked Yellin whether sound was something that his innovation team was actively focused on.

“When I was in film school we focused on two things: directing and sound,” he told us. “So I know the power of sound.”

Helps your perception

"Some of the times you have a really crappy picture but if the sound is good then your imagination takes off and you think the picture is better that it is.

“But we don’t want to invest in things... that touch a tiny percentage of consumers, because they have this really cool setup in their house but almost no one else does.

“So nothing to announce at this time, but we take sound very seriously.”

We’d asked specifically about Dolby Atmos, which is what prompted Yellin’s dismissal of expensive setups (at least at this point), but it’s clear that improving the way things sound is of paramount importance to the development team.