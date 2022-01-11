Motorola Razr 3 foldable phone leak says it'll get top-end chipset and lose the notch

Audio player loading…

A month ago, Lenovo had announced that a new clamshell foldable phone is in the works. Now, we have more information around the Motorola Razr third generation smartphone which could boast the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and launch with the Android 12 onboard.

The folks at XDA Developers quoted sources to claim the specifications of the Moto Razr 3, which was actually slated to arrive in 2021, but got postponed.

A report by DSCC, a display expert, claimed that the next Razr isn’t expected until the second half of 2022 as Lenovo looks to re-invent its foldable phoen design.

To put the leaked specs in context, the Motorola Razr 5G, which proved to be a lacklustre successor to the original Moto Razr of 2019 version, had used the Snapdragon 765G while the previous handset came with the Snapdragon 710.

So, Lenovo appears to have gone for the best chipset in the market for its next clamshell handset.

A big upgrade?

The report claimed that the Moto Razr 3 could come in three RAM options of 6GB, 8GB and 12GB and be paired with internal storage choices of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

Unlike the previous models, the third generation handset may see the notch being replaced by a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The foldable AMOLED panel could offer a 120Hz refresh rate, too. There was little information around the second screen, specifically related to its size and resolution.

The leaks suggest the device could boast a rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, and a 13MP for ultra-wide and macro shots. The selfie camera could be a 32MP camera.

Both the main camera and the selfie one may be capable of shooting at 120fps FHD slow-motion recording and 60fps 4K UHD video shoots.

In a separate leak, the German publication TechNik News revealed that the Moto Razr 3 is codenamed Maven and would carry a Full HD+ foldable display covering a 20:9 ratio. And the device could also be carrying a 2,800mAh battery.

The report also suggests that the upcoming Moto Razr 3 could arrive with a variant with the wide-brand support enabling accurate positioning and could also support a few other features such as unlocking the car. We've seen similar on other devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Google Pixel 6.