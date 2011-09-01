Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 officially unveiled

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Tab 7.7 at IFA 2011, bringing a much-needed update to the original Tab.

The new tablet will bring a next-generation display to the tablet market in the shape of a Super AMOLED Plus screen, promising rich colours and high-quality contrast ratios - complete with a market-leading WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution, which will bring crystal clear clarity to the smaller display - although the Samsung Note just blows that resolution out of the water.

Check out the Galaxy Tab 7.7 in action in our hands on video below:

There's a 5100mAh battery under the hood, which seems about average for a device this size, but more importantly it's running the latest version of Honeycomb in the shape of Android 3.2 - with Samsung's proprietary TouchWiz overlay popped on top.

With a (predictable) 7.7-inch screen, the Galaxy Tab 7.7 features a 1.4GHz dual core processor and the ability to play back 1080p video.

Storage a-plenty

The tablet will come in 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and 64GB flavours, and features a 2MP camera on the front and 3MP snapper popped on the rear.

Other goodies? A microSD slot means you'll be able to pick up a tablet that can pack in 96GB of storage in a thin, brushed-metal form factor, and the dimensions include a thickness of 7.89 mm and weight of just 335g, so should happily sit in the pocket too.

We're now awaiting our incoming hands on Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 review with bated breath - this super thin, super powerful and super high-res screen device is a real corker in our eyes.

Check out what else Samsung got up to this IFA, with our handy video round up: