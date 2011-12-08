Samsung Galaxy Tab 11.6 in the works?

Samsung is preparing to launch a huge Galaxy Tab 11.6 tablet in February, according to Boy Genius Report.

The whopping tablet would, according to the article, beat Apple's Retina Display with a stunning resolution of 2560 x 1600.

However, if you're worried about the size of this purported tablet, a smaller bezel will mean the device will be "barely larger" than the controversial Galaxy Tab 10.1 device.

BGR's "reliable source" reckons the device, which is likely to see the light of day at Mobile World Congress in February, will also come packing Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

Super speedy processor and Android Beam?

Also slated is a 2GHz dual-core Exynos 5250 CPU that's likely to rival the A6 processor many expect to appear in next year's third generation iPad.

If all that wasn't enough to get you excited, the report claims Samsung will build in Android Beam tech, which will enable easy syncing to a Galaxy Nexus smartphone.

The source also believes that the Galaxy Tab 11.6 will come complete with a HD TV docking station to enable Android games to be played on flatscreen TVs.

Samsung has sure been hedging its bets with the Galaxy Tab range, with 7.7-inch, 8.9-inch and 10.1 inch tablets as well as the 5.3-inch Galaxy Note.

It'll be a case of wait and see on this one, but any launch would be huge. Literally.

Via BGR