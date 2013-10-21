Join us tomorrow for live coverage of Apple's iPad event

It seems like only last month we were awaiting an Apple product launch ... oh, suppose it was just over a month ago that we met the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.

Apple is preparing yet another media blitz for tomorrow at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco. As you can see by these pics we snapped earlier today, Apple is as ready as it'll ever be to unleash a number of buzz-generating products on the world.

We're anticipating two tablets to rear their heads, the iPad 5 and iPad mini 2. It's high time for a slate refresh, and the rumor mill hasn't stopped churning with chatter about these new devices.

As suggested by the prismatic colors spewing across Yerba Buena's facade, we could be in for color options beyond the usual black and white. Leaked snaps have indicated the new iPad and new iPad mini will both come in an iPhone 5S-inspired slate gray, but we may see Apple jazz up the mini 2 with a multitude of pigments.

All the colors of the wind

You may notice the leaf motif matches the background of the invitations Apple sent out last week for the event. Continuity is always nice, no?

Tune in right here

The best place to catch all the Apple news tomorrow is right here on TechRadar. We'll be covering the event from head to toe starting at 10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. BT/ 4 a.m. October 23 AEST.

In addition to new iPads, the other items we expect to take the Center's stage tomorrow are OS X 10.9 Mavericks (complete with release date), news on both the MacBook Pro and Mac Pro front, and the latest from the iPod line.

We may also finally see the perpetually-rumored iWatch and a little something something on Apple TV as well.

Apple did warn it still has a lot to cover, so buckle up. It's going to come fast and furious.