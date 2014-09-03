Asus powers-up budget MeMO Pad 7 tablet range with Full HD ME572C

The Asus MeMO Pad tablet range has been around for a few years, but the new Asus MeMO Pad 7 ME572C is the first 7-inch one in the series to offer Full HD resolution.

This is the highest-end tablet yet in the MeMO range yet. It's a budget Android tablet with a 7-inch 1,920 x 1,200 pixel IPS display.

That's the same resolution as the current Nexus 7, but the MeMO Pad 7 ME572C also offers a bit of extra design gloss, coming in three different colours.

You'll be able to pick from black, or "gentle" black as Asus calls it, burgundy or champagne gold.

The Asus MeMO Pad 7 ME572C is slim as well as colourful. It's just 8.3mm thick and weighs only 269g, making it a good deal thinner than the previous-generation MeMO tablets.

The one other big hardware feature to note is a 1.86GHz quad-core 64-bit Intel Atom Z3560 CPU.

However, this will not run off the native 64-bit support of Android L, but the 64-bit kernel Intel made for Android, as the Asus MeMO Pad 7 ME572C only runs Android 4.4 at launch.

Cleaning up the specs list

Other specs include a 5-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front one, 2GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of internal memory. There's also a microSD memory card slot.

Such an obvious design and hardware upgrade over Asus's other MeMO-series tablets doesn't come for free, though. The Asus MeMO Pad 7 ME572C is slightly more expensive than the current MeMO Pad HD 7.

When it's launched later this year, the Asus MeMO Pad 7 ME572C will cost £179.99 or 199.99 Euro.