Apple faces investigation over UK iPad 4G claims

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is turning its beady eye on Apple after the company failed to remove references to the iPad 4G on its UK website.

The problem arises because the new iPad 3 does offer 4G connectivity, but not here in ye olde Britain where we languish on 3G networks.

Despite the promise of 4G being around the corner (if Everything Everywhere, Vodafone and co can ever manage to play nice), we'll be running on a whole different frequency to the networks abroad so the current iPad won't be able to connect to them.

Up the creek without an iPaddle

The ASA had received and dealt with several letters of complaint about this misleading promise of 4G, with the investigation concluding when Apple promised to remove all signs of a 4G iPad on its UK website.

However, visiting Apple's UK website at the time of writing, the data-ready device is still refered to as the iPad Wi-Fi + 4G.

The BBC sites a source at the company who said that "no undertaking was given to remove all references to 4G from its site".

So the ASA is back on the scene, with several new complaints from consumers about "potentially problematic claims" made on the website.

A spokesperson for the ASA said, "If it appears that the problem claims we asked Apple to remove are still appearing, we will investigate these new complaints."

Apple came under fire in the land down under for making the same claims – Australians can claim a refund if they feel misled by the company telling them the iPad is 4G compatible when it isn't 4G compatible in the country in which they reside. Also, they're holding it wrong.

