Marks and Spencer teams up with Deliveroo to deliver groceries online

You can now get groceries delivered from Marks and Spencer, thanks to a new partnership with Deliveroo, which will see the food delivery service delivering orders from M&S stores in BP filling stations.

It’s the first time M&S has made its food available on the popular delivery app, and the timing couldn’t be better as supermarkets continue to face unprecedented levels of demand.

We’ve been checking in daily to see which online grocery services have delivery slots available, and what measures have been introduced to deal with the surge in orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Though you won’t find the normal variety of food and other products you’d usually get in M&S stores, there is a selection of ready meals, snacks, alcohol and household essentials such as milk and bread. Simply log in to the Deliveroo app and type ‘M&S food’ into the search bar to see whether the service is available in your area.

Some items are capped to two per customers to avoid stockpiling, and delivery is free unless your order is below £10.

Once you’ve picked what you need and paid for your order, the items will be delivered straight to your door. If you’re self-isolating and worried about social distancing, Deliveroo provides a contact-free service.

Deliveroo said: “All our deliveries are now contact-free – the rider will drop your order right outside your door.”

Essentials by Deliveroo

Deliveroo has also launched a new range called ‘Essentials by Deliveroo’. The service aims to provide people with key items that have been hard to find recently, such as tinned goods, cereal, dried pasta and other household goods.

The new service went live in Cambridge on March 24, and will begin rolling out across Reading, Brighton, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester and London over the next two weeks. There’s currently no news if the service will expand to other areas, however.

Founder and CEO of Deliveroo, Will Shu, spoke about the company’s desire to help as many people as possible during the pandemic.

“At Deliveroo, we want to do everything possible to help people get the food they want and need during this worrying period.

“We hope we can play a role in supporting people who have to isolate to get the food they need whether that’s household items or restaurant food.”

Via News & Star