Live: an even more challenging Wordle answer #270, March 16

Refresh

It's not you, it's Wordle Why is Wordle so hard today? CATER is not an oddball word, but according to experts we checked in with, it does confound expectations. At issue is something known as n-gram, a common cluster of letters that lead us down a garden path, one that ultimately does not lead to the correct answer - unless you were thinking differently. We spoke to a pair of experts who explain all this and more, but oddly don't make us feel any better about our poor Wordle choices. Why today’s Wordle answer is so hard, according to the experts

(Image credit: Writeful) At this point in the day, you may (rightly) be looking to get your Wordle high from other sources. Either your streak's been broken and you need to get some Wordle wins under you to rebuild your confidence or the dopamine high of your win has started to wear off - your fingers itch to type in fresh guesses, your brain craves the detective work of narrowing down suspect words. Thankfully, while the New York Times may not be releasing another Wordle puzzle from its vaults until tomorrow, there are a wide variety of spin-offs and alternatives you can dive into right now. Scholardle Like Wordle but find it too easy? Like to read academic journals? Like funny groups of letters? (The you're a show off, but I respect it.) Then Scholardle is for you. It's the same principle as Wordle (but with five attempts instead of six), players need to try and guess the word with green and yellow letter blocks as an option. It's fiendishly hard, but if you're into a little world of academia perhaps you might find it easier. I did not. Wordle Unlimited (Image credit: Wordle Unlimited) If you're ready to have as much Wordle as you can handle then load up Wordle Unlimited, this hugely unofficial spin-off gives you exactly what its name suggests as much Wordle as you like. We've put together a handy guide how to use and play Wordle Unlimted. A highlight of Wordle Unlimited is the ability to create custom Wordle games to send to your friends. A versatile tool for trolling, not that I'd encourage that sort of behavior. Actually, on a day like today, yes, maybe it's worth trolling some of your friends who got 'cater' and won't stop bragging about it.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Gina Hsu) Over on Twitter, you can see the gradual realization of Wordle players waking up to the horror of Puzzle #270. It reminds me of a sketch by Armando Ianucci , creator of the Death of Stalin and The Thick Of It, in which people come to terms with the banality of their everyday lives. Look, I’m sorry to go so hard on this, I just wasn’t expecting Wordle to throw up such a challenge on a Wednesday morning. Frankly, it seems cruel. Mike Rokap sums up the spirit of feeling on Twitter. Not only does he feel burned by today’s puzzle, but doubly so with it coming so hot on the trail of last week’s ‘Water’ controversy: Wordle 270 X/6🟨⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩They did it to me again. Still getting over the WATCH debacle and now this.#wordle270 pic.twitter.com/TyljJc2pC7March 15, 2022 See more Still, spare a thought for Chris Burrell, who surely went from delight at such a strong opener to horror, pain, and frustration over the course of six guesses: WHAT. THE. FUCK. JUST. HAPPENED. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️Streak of 49 gone. Like that. I just.....WTF. 😭Wordle 270 X/6⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle270March 16, 2022 See more Of course, for every Mike and Chris, there are blessed players like Ankit Singh who knocked today’s puzzle out of the park. While I am full of jealousy, I have to appreciate the aesthetics of his guesses: Wordle 270 2/6Best performance till date. Absolutely banged the puzzle head on, just knocked it out 😬😬Can anyone better it ?#Wordle270🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩March 15, 2022 See more In case you were wondering, Ankit’s first guess was ‘trace’.