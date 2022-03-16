Live
Live: an even more challenging Wordle answer #270, March 16
Solving today's Wordle answer
By Julian Benson last updated
Hot off the challenge of puzzle #265, which saw hundreds of players losing their winning streak, the latest Wordle is another problem that could end your run of success. Honestly, who would have thought ‘Watch’ would be the end of so many of us?
Before reading on, clearly, this live blog is going to contain spoilers for Wordle puzzle #270, the challenge for March 16. If you want to go into today’s problem clean then you should head over to Wordle now and give it a go. If you want a hint (or the solution - no judgment here) then we’ve written a guide to today’s Wordle answer with a couple of hints so you don’t have to miss out on all the fun.
Of course, if you’d like some more general strategies for taking on today’s problem, I’d suggest taking a look at the best starting words for Wordle. It’s not just a list of handy suggestions, we look into the tactics of codebreakers and linguistic theorists to come up with the perfect first word for Wordle.
It's not you, it's Wordle
Why is Wordle so hard today? CATER is not an oddball word, but according to experts we checked in with, it does confound expectations.
At issue is something known as n-gram, a common cluster of letters that lead us down a garden path, one that ultimately does not lead to the correct answer - unless you were thinking differently.
We spoke to a pair of experts who explain all this and more, but oddly don't make us feel any better about our poor Wordle choices.
At this point in the day, you may (rightly) be looking to get your Wordle high from other sources. Either your streak's been broken and you need to get some Wordle wins under you to rebuild your confidence or the dopamine high of your win has started to wear off - your fingers itch to type in fresh guesses, your brain craves the detective work of narrowing down suspect words.
Thankfully, while the New York Times may not be releasing another Wordle puzzle from its vaults until tomorrow, there are a wide variety of spin-offs and alternatives you can dive into right now.
Scholardle
Like Wordle but find it too easy? Like to read academic journals? Like funny groups of letters? (The you're a show off, but I respect it.)
Then Scholardle is for you. It's the same principle as Wordle (but with five attempts instead of six), players need to try and guess the word with green and yellow letter blocks as an option.
It's fiendishly hard, but if you're into a little world of academia perhaps you might find it easier.
I did not.
Wordle Unlimited
If you're ready to have as much Wordle as you can handle then load up Wordle Unlimited, this hugely unofficial spin-off gives you exactly what its name suggests as much Wordle as you like. We've put together a handy guide how to use and play Wordle Unlimted.
A highlight of Wordle Unlimited is the ability to create custom Wordle games to send to your friends. A versatile tool for trolling, not that I'd encourage that sort of behavior. Actually, on a day like today, yes, maybe it's worth trolling some of your friends who got 'cater' and won't stop bragging about it.
Over on Twitter, you can see the gradual realization of Wordle players waking up to the horror of Puzzle #270. It reminds me of a sketch by Armando Ianucci, creator of the Death of Stalin and The Thick Of It, in which people come to terms with the banality of their everyday lives. Look, I’m sorry to go so hard on this, I just wasn’t expecting Wordle to throw up such a challenge on a Wednesday morning.
Frankly, it seems cruel.
Mike Rokap sums up the spirit of feeling on Twitter. Not only does he feel burned by today’s puzzle, but doubly so with it coming so hot on the trail of last week’s ‘Water’ controversy:
Wordle 270 X/6🟨⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩They did it to me again. Still getting over the WATCH debacle and now this.#wordle270 pic.twitter.com/TyljJc2pC7March 15, 2022
Still, spare a thought for Chris Burrell, who surely went from delight at such a strong opener to horror, pain, and frustration over the course of six guesses:
WHAT. THE. FUCK. JUST. HAPPENED. 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️Streak of 49 gone. Like that. I just.....WTF. 😭Wordle 270 X/6⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle270March 16, 2022
Of course, for every Mike and Chris, there are blessed players like Ankit Singh who knocked today’s puzzle out of the park. While I am full of jealousy, I have to appreciate the aesthetics of his guesses:
Wordle 270 2/6Best performance till date. Absolutely banged the puzzle head on, just knocked it out 😬😬Can anyone better it ?#Wordle270🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩March 15, 2022
In case you were wondering, Ankit’s first guess was ‘trace’.
Okay, onto today’s puzzle. After last week’s Wordle caused complaints, you’d think the New York Times might avoid choosing a word with so many possible variables. With March 11’s puzzle, you could land on the ‘_atch’ part of the solution quickly and run through six perfectly reasonable variations of the answer without landing on the correct solution. ‘latch’, ‘patch’, ‘catch’, ‘match’, ‘natch’, and ‘batch’ would all seem like good answers and they would have got you no nearer to a winning answer.
Of course, what made it more frustrating for anyone who lost their winning streak on March 11 was that the correct answer - ‘watch’ - could escape your thinking because it had a different phonetic sound. You could lock in on the ‘atch’ sound and entirely miss the ‘otch’ possibilities.
Today’s answer, if anything, is more frustrating because if you’d tried to learn the lesson of last week’s puzzle you’ll have been led astray. If you’d landed on the ‘_ater’ ending of the word and entered ‘later’, ‘hater’, ‘rater’, you may have taken a step back, thought of last week and tried ‘water’. Aiming for that different-sounding version of the same letters. You might, like me, have thought yourself pretty smart when you pressed enter. And, like me, sworn when it was another failure.
If Wordle has a lesson to teach us it is to remain humble.
