Cyber Monday deals live blog: all the best offers you can still buy today

Cyber Monday may technically have passed (it was yesterday, November 29), but there are still a host of Cyber Monday deals available - which means there's still plenty of savings on offer for you to take advantage of.

We're putting our extreme fatigue to one side, slapping our faces with enthusiasm and kicking forward on the sales highway to bring you the deals that are outlasting the sales period.

We've also been carefully collecting data - because data is cool - to see what sales our readers have been most interested in, and the products they've been clicking on more than any else. You're welcome.

So if you've somehow been sleep walking through the long weekend of deals and have suddenly awoken in a hot sweat, don't worry - we've got you. All the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've spotted, that are still going through, will be brought to you right here, by our fair fingers.