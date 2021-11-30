Trending

Live

Cyber Monday deals live blog: all the best offers you can still buy today

There are plenty of Cyber Monday deals still available

By last updated

Cyber Monday may technically have passed (it was yesterday, November 29), but there are still a host of Cyber Monday deals available - which means there's still plenty of savings on offer for you to take advantage of.

We're putting our extreme fatigue to one side, slapping our faces with enthusiasm and kicking forward on the sales highway to bring you the deals that are outlasting the sales period.

We've also been carefully collecting data - because data is cool - to see what sales our readers have been most interested in, and the products they've been clicking on more than any else. You're welcome.

So if you've somehow been sleep walking through the long weekend of deals and have suddenly awoken in a hot sweat, don't worry - we've got you. All the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've spotted, that are still going through, will be brought to you right here, by our fair fingers. 

THE MOST POPULAR CYBER MONDAY DEALS WE'VE SEEN

Refresh

I need to clean up my act. No, not like that. I mean my house. I'm not the most forward-thinking when it comes to housework, but a good vacuum really does help.

For years I dragged a heavy, corded vacuum around the home making a household chore even more of a chore. However, ever since I picked up a wireless stick vacuum things dramatically improved. They're super light, multi-functional and even easy to empty.

If you like the sound of that, the Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum is down to $179 at Walmart, a saving of $120.

Hello everyone - John McCann here, TechRadar's Global Managing Editor. Myself and the team have been working around the clock for the past week to bring you all the very best deals over Thanksgiving, Black Friday, the weekend and Cyber Monday.

If there's been a hot deal, you better believe we brought it to you right here, on this fair site. And while we saw the bulk of deals land between Friday and Monday, the fact is there's a huge number still available. 

I'm pumped to be able to bring you the best Cyber Monday deals that are still available, so come, put your hands in, and let me break it down.

We are TechRadar. We are deal hunters. LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.