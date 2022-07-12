Live
100s of Prime Day deals under $50 launch this morning - live
We're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals under $50 as soon as they drop - smart speakers, blenders and more
By Julia Sagar published
There are thousands of Prime Day deals under $50 at Amazon this morning. If you’re just waking up, we’ve live-blogging the retailer’s mega summer sale, bringing you the biggest discounts on the best products under $50 as soon as they launch. And there’s already a lot to get through…
So what’s happened on Prime Day (opens in new tab) so far? The biggest news is that Amazon’s cut the price of its Alexa-enabled smart home devices by up to 60% this morning, driving them down to record lows. That means you can pick up its Echo Dot smart speaker for under $20, or a 4K Fire TV stick for just.
And there’s plenty more on offer - from kitchen and home essentials to fashion, cooling fans and beyond, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be adding to this list continually today, so stick with us for all the best Prime Day deals under $50.
Top 5 Prime Day deals under $50
- Amazon Smart Plug:
$24.99$12.99 at Amazon
- Echo Dot (4th Gen):
$49.99$19.99 at Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K:
$49.99$24.99 at Amazon
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen):
$84.99$34.99 at Amazon
- Backpacks: from $17.99 at Amazon
- Battlefield 2042 for PS5:
$69.99at Amazon
- Nutribullet blender:
$34.99$19.59 at Amazon
- Tide Pods laundry detergent:
$13.56$10.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Cube:
$119.99 $59.99 at Amazon
This one technically costs more than $50, but it's a brilliant deal - and it's pretty close to $50 - so we're including it anyway.
The newer Fire TV Cube is, by far, our favorite Amazon streaming device – better in so many ways than the Amazon Fire TV Cube that was released in 2017. The processor upgrade and inclusion of Dolby Vision are great new additions and, in spite of a few shortcomings, help solidify the Cube's spot as one of the best streaming players to be released this year.
It's packed with features including 4K resolution support with image-enhancing Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to improve lighting. It supports Alexa commands for hands-free voice control for the TV and other smart devices in your home - and it's now at a historically low price. Brilliant.
Fire TV Sticks are half price for Prime Day
Amazon's cut up to 50% off its Fire TV sticks - they were already under $50, but now theyre even more under $50. Bargain!
Fire TV Stick:
$39.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $23 – Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick has an enormous 58% for Prime Day, bringing the streaming stick down to its cheapest price ever. It's a great, low-cost way to add essential smart features to your TV, giving you access to streaming apps in HD and Alexa voice controls. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars in our Fire TV Stick review (opens in new tab), and now that it costs even less than the TV Stick Lite, it's worth picking up this version to get features such as the option to control your TV using the voice remote.
Fire TV Stick 4K:
$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $25 – To stream shows and movies in higher-quality 4K resolution you need to upgrade to the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's Prime Day deal brings the streaming stick back to its cheapest ever price that we last saw during Black Friday.
Fire Stick 4K Max:
$54.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 – This premium version of Amazon's streaming stick is more powerful and responsive compared to the standard 4K version. It'll still stream the same content in the same quality, but the better spec means it's faster when navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience. Again, it's a return to the lowest ever price since Black Friday.
Echo Dot (4th gen) crashes to its lowest price ever
Case in point: Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker has a huge 60% discount, dropping the price from $49.99 to $19.99 - that's the lowest ever.
It's one of many Amazon devices that have dropped to record-low prices today, as we reported earlier. Hold tight for more of our top picks from this sale...
Echo Dot (4th Gen):
$49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker is on sale for a record-low price, with a deal that we don't expect to be beaten this year. In our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab), we found it to be decently loud and, thanks to Alexa, pretty smart too. You can control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the forecast, set timers, and more, all with the power of voice commands
Welcome to our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50. If you’re just joining us, we’ve got a treat in store for you: there are hundreds of home, tech and other products under $50 this morning.
