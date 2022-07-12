100s of Prime Day deals under $50 launch this morning - live

There are thousands of Prime Day deals under $50 at Amazon this morning. If you’re just waking up, we’ve live-blogging the retailer’s mega summer sale, bringing you the biggest discounts on the best products under $50 as soon as they launch. And there’s already a lot to get through…

So what’s happened on Prime Day (opens in new tab) so far? The biggest news is that Amazon’s cut the price of its Alexa-enabled smart home devices by up to 60% this morning, driving them down to record lows. That means you can pick up its Echo Dot smart speaker for under $20, or a 4K Fire TV stick for just.

And there’s plenty more on offer - from kitchen and home essentials to fashion, cooling fans and beyond, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be adding to this list continually today, so stick with us for all the best Prime Day deals under $50.