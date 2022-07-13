There are still some fantastic Chromebook Prime Day deals if you act fast

Prime day is coming to a close, but there are still some deals live on the site that are waiting to be snapped up, especially if you're in the market for a new Chromebook. There are options for affordable and premium offerings alike, which would cater to everyone, from students to working professionals.

The Prime Day deals have knocked some serious cash off the asking price on hardware from Samsung, Acer, and other reliable computing brands. Deals are now running out for the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales, and they likely won't go this low again until Black Friday towards the end of November. So If you need an easy way to get online between now and then, this is the best time of the year to buy.

Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $1,000 $580 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $420 - If you're after a seriously premium Chromebook, Samsung has you covered. The Galaxy Chromebook is massively discounted for Prime Day, wrapping up a 4K screen and 256GB of storage in a refined, ultra-thin chassis. It also comes with a stylus that slots seamlessly into one side.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11-inch: $174 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $24 - Before Samsung rebooted its Chromebook naming conventions (much to everyone's confusion), we got the exceedingly budget-friendly Galaxy Chromebook 4. It's not the most powerful laptop out there, but it's cheap, durable, and offers 10+ hours of battery life to get you through a full day of work or school.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $430 $360 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - A more premium Chromebook equipped with a 13.3-inch touchscreen and a robust 360-degree hinge for hybrid laptop-tablet modes, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is one of Lenovo's best Chrome devices. It's all powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, with 128GB of local storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $428 $300 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $128 - One of our favorite Chromebooks ever just got a huge price cut for Prime Day. Featuring a full HD OLED display, this is one of the most gorgeous Chromebooks around. The detachable keyboard is a bit flimsy and the specs are average, but the Duet 5 Chromebook is a great little laptop to carry around with you when you just want to surf the web or stream Netflix on the go.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $250 $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best Chromebooks around for anyone looking for a solid 2-in-1 for school or just for having around the house. The specs aren't all that impressive and the screen is not much bigger than most tablets, but at this price it's an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 314: $380 $320 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $65 - If you're after a dependable 2-in-1 Chromebook, we reckon Acer's Spin 314 is a solid pick. A 14-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen (with a small bezel for a Chromebook!) is joined by an Intel Pentium Silver processor and 128GB of storage space, making for a great work laptop.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 514: $410 $340 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - The 514 is a mid-range offering from Acer, currently available at its lowest price ever for Prime Day. There are touch and non-touch versions to suit your preferences, with both packing an octa-core MediaTek processor and a 14-inch FHD display. Oh, and it comes with a lovely laptop sleeve, too!

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook CX1: $250 $195 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Any Chromebook with 8GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor for under $200 is going to be a steal, and the Asus Chromebook CX1 definitely qualifies. It'll be powerful enough to handle all your everyday computing tasks, and for this price, you really can't go wrong.

