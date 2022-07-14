Don't settle for any old discount – these Prime deals are 50% off

When someone says sale, I imagine huge discounts. I can't be moved by 5%, 10%, or 15%, I want my Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals huge. It's 50% or more or nothing for me. Even as the whole 48-hour spend and save fest comes to a close, I find there are still a ton of massive discounts on all sorts of useful, fun, and strange products.

Considering the cost-of-living crunch we're all going through, everyone should be asking for nothing less than half off of everything. We need affordable tablets, components, luggage, furniture, toys, clothes, and more.

Let's save some real money before the day is done, Amazon Prime prices go back to normal and we have to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday for our next big savings opportunities.

Here are my top 50% off Amazon Prime Day Deals.

The best Prime Day 50%-off deals still live

Amazon Prime Day 50%-off deals in the US

(opens in new tab) INTEX 26355EH 18ft x 9ft x 52in Ultra XTR Pool Set with Sand Filter Pump: was $1999.99, now $743.34 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a giant above-ground pool that would usually set you back major bucks. Okay, it's still pricey, but you will not often see both the pool and filter at this discount.

(opens in new tab) Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress: was $545.99, now $252.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This comfy, 12-inch-thick memory foam mattress is a real steal at $294 off the original price. It'll even keep out pollen and dander. You can sleep well knowing you saved about as much as you could on a nice new mattress.

(opens in new tab) Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $489.99, now $196 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

After a long two days of Prime Day deal hunting, we're ready to travel, and we can do it in style with these two pieces of very rollable luggage. Taking almost $300 off the list price makes it that much easier to afford the trip.

(opens in new tab) Levi's Men's Carrier Cargo Shorts: was $54, now $19.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Some of us are suckers for the classic cargo short. Why? Look at all those pockets. This is a style that's meant for the great outdoors and the casual dad bod. We have both and are swayed by this hefty-sized deal.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $129.99, now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lately, we've been craving the simple life. Maybe just one person, and one cup of coffee. $70 off a single-cup Keurig brewer seems just about right. And if we have friends over, we can still use the water reservoir to make four cups of coffee

(opens in new tab) Bentgo® Kids Leak-Proof, 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box: was $39.99, now $18.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's almost Back to School time and wouldn't you want to start your child off right with a lunch box that doesn't mix their chips with their sandwich or apple slices with their cookies? This highly designed but rather cool-looking lunch box will keep the food separated and maybe make your child feel a little better about their first day of school. And at about $19, it's a sensible purchase.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release): was $84.99, now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's been a long couple of days and I feel like I want to see a friendly face, right now. This Echo Show 5 will let me video call friends, even ones who don't want to see me. Plus it adds, without taking up tons of counter space, all the Alexa and smart home features we love. Plus $35 is an easy-on-the-wallet price.

(opens in new tab) HP Sprocket Select Portable 2.3x3.4" Instant Photo Printer: was $99.99, now $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Remember that trip I mentioned? Well, how cool would it be to take pictures and hand them out to everyone you meet along the way? That's the whole concept behind the HP Sprocket, a pocket-sized, battery-powered Zink printer. And, at $50 off, you can afford more of the Zink paper for the photos.

(opens in new tab) Melissa & Doug On the Go Water Wow! Reusable Water-Reveal Activity Pads: was $19.69, now $5.77 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This may be the perfect car activity set for children who can't stop asking, "Are we there yet?" It's just a simple activity pad that's activated with a refillable water pen. Plus it's reusable. There are enough activities in these three packs to keep the kiddies busy for a long ride, and because it's now under six bucks, you can buy two or three packs.

Other Prime Day deals

If you aren't in the US then you can check out the deals below to see the best prices we've found in your region.