iPhone XS, XS Max and X SIM-free prices slashed in Amazon's pre-Christmas deals

Stop what you're doing and listen carefully...we're only going to say this once. Amazon has a massive pre-Christmas sale on SIM-free iPhones. We repeat: Amazon has a massive pre-Christmas sale on SIM-free iPhones. Oh, hang on...

Apologies, we just wanted to get the news to you as quickly as possible. In a show of good tidings that's completely suited to this time of year, Amazon has slashed up to £300 off Apple's last generation flagship smartphones - the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone X.

These are all being sold directly from Amazon itself (not a third-party merchant) and are the cheapest price tags we've seen the retail giant flog them for. It's possible to have each one before Christmas, too.

But Amazon is very much running this on a first-come first-served basis. Once they're gone, they're gone. So if this is the kind of price cut you'd been waiting for and didn't even get on Black Friday, then we'd suggest striking while the iron is boiling hot.

Amazon's cheap iPhone discount bonanza in full:

iPhone XS Max: at Amazon | 64GB £1,099 £799

Apple's excellent iPhone XS Max with 64GB storage has a huge £300 off in a lightning sale – which means it's going to sell out fast! It comes with a gorgeous 6.5-inch super Retina (OLED) display and one of the best cameras you can find on a smartphone.

View Deal

iPhone XS: at Amazon | 64GB £999 £699

Don't need as big a screen as the XS Max above? Then Amazon also has a great deal on the smaller iPhone XS, with a 5.8-inch Retina OLED display, along with incredibly powerful smartphone tech as well, and another brilliant camera – all for £300 off! Also available at this price from: John Lewis and VeryView Deal