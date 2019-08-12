iPhone XR deal bargain: free upfront, £45 a month and completely unlimited data

Usually, when investing in a new mobile phone deal with a higher data plan, you'll incur a huge increase to your monthly costs. Or at least a big chunk of cash to pay at the outset. And yet, we've tracked down an iPhone XR deal not only offering unlimited data but also charging less than the average contract to get it.

This offer comes from retailer Mobile Phones Direct, dropping unlimited data on Vodafone for a price of just £45 a month. There's no upfront costs to pay and unlike some of Vodafone's unlimited contracts, no caps to your download speeds. You even get to choose between a two year subscription to any one of Amazon Prime Video, Now TV Entertainment, Sky Sports app or Spotify Premium - a fantastic added bonus!

Considering we rarely see iPhone XR deals drop below the £40 mark without being hit hard by upfront costs, this feels like the best offer we've seen on the handset in a long time, maybe even ever. Don't forget that there isn't a penny to pay upfront.

We've listed all of the details of this contract down below for you to look through. Or if this is still too pricey, unlimited data and all, check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals for everything else available right now.

This ultimate unlimited data iPhone XR deal in full:

iPhone XR from Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £45pm

Considering this offer costs the same as most other iPhone XR deals out there, it is hard to say no to the amount of data that is on offer. With nothing to pay upfront and £45 a month bills, no other big data iPhone deal comes close to this contract. And, unlike some other unlimited data offers from Vodafone, there are no speed caps.

View Deal

What's good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (well, until the iPhone 11 comes out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. This is the largest and best performing battery on any Apple device at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 bionic chip, going for Apple's more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Read our full iPhone XR review