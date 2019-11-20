iPhone X deals are lacking this Black Friday - what should you choose instead?

For many, the iPhone X will seem like the ideal Apple handset this Black Friday. It falls perfectly between the likes of the iPhone 11 in terms of its features and specs and Apple's older devices where price matters. And yet, Black Friday iPhone X deals are severely lacking.
With just one week until the Black Friday weekend kicks in, we've seen price drops and impressive offers across a range of Apple devices - the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more - but no iPhone X.
Normally, this would seem weird for a phone like this but with the iPhone X it makes sense. No longer sold directly from Apple, dropped from the Three network and disappearing from the physical and virtual shelves of a number of retailers, the iPhone X appears to be a phone we won't be seeing for much longer.
But for those who had their eyes set on a sparkling new iPhone X deal this Black Friday, don't despair there are a number of excellent handsets - both Android and Apple - to replace the iPhone X and the even better news? Many of them are already heavily discounted! We've listed our top five picks below.
1. Apple even cheaper - iPhone 8 deals
iPhone 8 from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 10GB data | £26pm
The iPhone X is a pretty expensive device but if you would rather get a 'cheap iPhone' this offer will be ideal. There's nothing to pay upfront and the monthly bills are an outstanding £26. There's even a pretty strong 10GB of data, it's an all-round great deal!View Deal
2. A step up in specs - iPhone XR deals
iPhone XR from Three | £29 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 100GB data | £37pm
In the opposite direction to the above offer, the iPhone XR is a step-up from the iPhone X. It has an improved battery, a great processor and screen and most importantly - is somehow in a similar price bracket. With this offer you get the phone with a whopping 100GB of data - not bad right?!View Deal
3. Save money secondhand - iPhone X refurb deals
Refurbished iPhone X from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | FREE upfront| Unlimited calls and texts | 45GB data | £35pm
What's one of the best replacements for the iPhone X? That's right...the iPhone X. While the phone is getting harder to buy from retailers, there are still a host of excellent refurbished options to save you some cash. With this offer, there is nothing to pay upfront and monthly bills of just £35. There's even a big chunk of data on offer.View Deal
4. Android fights back - OnePlus 7 Pro deals
OnePlus 7 Pro from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £37pm
The OnePlus 7 Pro is pretty similarly priced to the iPhone X and yet packs a much harder punch. It features a better screen, camera, processor - a better everything really. And with this offer you can get a massive 100GB of data for your money.View Deal
5. Android powerhouse - Huawei P30 Pro deals
Huawei P30 Pro from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 30GB data | £30pm
The Huawei P30 Pro is currently one of our favourite phones on the market making it the perfect alternative to...well, everything. And with this offer, you don't even have to pay anything upfront and the monthly bills are an impressive £30 - if you're planning on switching to Android, this looks pretty tempting.View Deal
