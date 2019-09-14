iPhone pre-orders are live: these are the top five iPhone 11 deals to go for this weekend

Apple fans, take a deep breath because your time has come - iPhone 11 deals are now available to pre-order. We've seen the features, we've observed the camera capabilities and now we know the prices of contracts on pre-order.

Of course, you've likely seen a few different iPhone 11 deals float by, not completely sure which one to go for. But luckily we're here to help. We've seen a lot of these kind of launches now and have a pretty good inkling for what makes a good offer - spoiler alert...they're the ones on this page!

And, to save you driving yourself to insanity comparing hundreds of deals, we've found the best iPhone 11 deals for you. Since pre-orders went live, our team of writers have been living, breathing and now likely dreaming of iPhone 11 deals.

We've picked out what we believe are the top five offers to go for, not just on the iPhone 11 but also the more powerful iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max as well. We've listed them below with everything from EE to the best unlimited data offer.

And, as an added bonus to getting one of these deals, Apple is throwing in a year's subscription to its new TV service. You can find out more below.

1. An exclusive EE bargain iPhone 11 deal

Exclusive Phone 11 at Fonehouse | EE | £139.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

We know there a lot of people that will always gravitate to EE and for those people we offer up this deal. You're getting an ace 30GB of data at a monthly price of just £38. To get bills that low you need to pay £139.99 which might sound high but this is still one of the cheapest iPhone 11 deals we've seen so far. And, it is completely exclusive to readers of TechRadar.

2. Affordable monthly bills on the iPhone 11

iPhone 11 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £265 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £29pm

When new phones are released, it tends to be a while until we see an offer with truly affordable monthly bills. And yet, Mobiles.co.uk is here to bring us this offer with a monthly spend of just £29. Of course, you do have to spend a fair bit upfront to get that - £275 upfront to be exact. But at least you get to knock a tenner off with our 10OFF voucher code)

3. Go big with unlimited data on the iPhone 11

iPhone 11 from Three | £49 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £55pm

You're getting the brand new iPhone 11, you might as well go all out on unlimited data. That way, you can stream, social and do as much internet activity as you want. And, you can get that unlimited cap for just £55 a month and £49 upfront. That is a pretty great price for a phone that has quite literally just become available to pre-order.

4. Balance costs and specs with iPhone 11 Pro deals

iPhone 11 Pro at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £129 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

Of course, not everyone wants the more budget iPhone 11. For those who want an upgrade, this iPhone 11 Pro deal is pretty affordable. You have to pay £53 a month to get this upgrade and an upfront spend of £129. However, we've looked and this is one of the best prices out there for this device.

5. Max out your phone contract with the 11 Pro Max

Exclusive iPhone 11 Pro Max at Fonehouse | EE | £139.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £69pm

Another exclusive EE offer! But this time, you're landing yourself the big, impressive iPhone 11 Pro Max. Yes, this isn't exactly affordable, it costs £69 a month after all. However, this is now Apple's most expensive phone so this actually feels pretty well priced compared to the rest of the market. For the money you're spending you're getting a massive 100GB of data.

What's the iPhone 11 like?

The iPhone 11 might not have made any drastic improvements on what was on offer with the iPhone XR, but the improvements that were made were crucial. An increased 3110mAh battery, the fastest CPU in a phone around right now, a dual camera set-up and a IP68 rating. Overall, this is the iPhone XR, just cheaper and boosted in all of the most important places.

Find out more with our iPhone 11 review

What is Apple TV+?

As mentioned above, if you buy an iPhone 11 deal, either SIM-free or on contract, you will also get a year of Apple TV+ for free. This is a brand new service from Apple, in fact it won't actually launch until November 1.

In essence, Apple TV+ is the company's direct competition to both Netflix and Amazon Prime, offering a host of original shows and films. A number of originals have already been announced with a host of big names involved, including Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg.

Find out more about Apple TV Plus