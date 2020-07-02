iPhone 11 deals: this Three plan comes with 100GB of data at a market-leading price

Overshadowed by the launch of the iPhone SE, the iPhone 11 just a few months ago was the go to best value new iPhone. But with a strong offer currently available from Three, now feels like a good time to turn the spotlight back on iPhone 11 deals.

This deal offers up 100GB of data for just £40 a month and £39 upfront. That is going to be enough data to suit almost all kinds of people. Whether you're constantly HD streaming, playing games all month or glued to social media, 100GB will be plenty.

This same offer is also available on more powerful iPhone 11 Pro deals but it will charge a high premium. The upgraded contract comes in at £55 a month and £79 upfront which is a pretty considerable difference.

You can find out more about this iPhone 11 contract below:

Three's impressive iPhone 11 deal in full:

iPhone 11: at Three | £39 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

Three has had one of the best iPhone 11 deals on the market since the device launched. It costs just £40 a month and upfront you're only paying £39. Those prices come together to make one of the best value options out there - especially considering the 100GB of data on offer.View Deal

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

