iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 have landed with new features and improvements

If you’ve got an iPad or iPhone running or capable of running iOS 13 or iPadOS 13, then there should now be even newer, shinier software available for it, as Apple is rolling out iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3.

These aren’t huge updates but they do add some new features, including new parental controls for Screen Time, more communication limits for who your children can call, message or FaceTime. Parents can also now manage the contacts that appear on their children’s devices.

If you’ve got Apple News Plus you’ll now find new layouts for stories from The Wall Street Journal and other ‘leading newspapers’. The update also makes it possible to like and dislike stories with a tap.

The Stocks app has received some tweaks, making it easier to read multiple related stories or more stories from the same publication, and adding ‘Breaking’ and ‘Developing’ labels to Top Stories.

Other changes include adding support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys (such as YubiKeys) in Safari, and adding the ability to save edited videos as new clips rather than overwriting the original file.

Beyond all that it’s mostly bug fixes, but you can see the full change log for both iOS and iPadOS on Apple’s site.

If your device hasn’t automatically alerted you about the update then it’s worth manually checking by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. If it doesn’t display then don’t worry, it wasn’t available for us when we started writing this story but is now, so it should land soon.