Lifehacker UK: a new site from the people behind TechRadar

Lifehacker UK bring you the latest tips and tricks for the tech you already own

There's a new website from the same people who produce TechRadar – Lifehacker UK.

Lifehacker UK aims to help you live and work better with a bunch of tips, tricks and advice on the tech you own. All with the aim of improving how you get things done both at work and after-hours.

Unlike TechRadar, where we help you to find out about and buy the tech you love, Lifehacker UK helps you make the most of what you've already got – all platforms are covered including Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOS and Windows Phone.

Tips and tricks

Originally founded in the US as a collection of 'life hacks' for web gurus and software developers, the UK version will include the best of the US content plus plenty of tips and tricks specific to UK lifestyle and tech.

Over the coming months, the new site will be bringing you great tips and how to guides on BBC iPlayer, making the most of your supermarket loyalty card points, Sky Go, self-assessment tax, Freeview/YouView/Freesat, UK workplace etiquette, ISAs, locating great pubs and the best ale, DAB, getting the best value fibre broadband, making the most of the British summer and much, much more.

The new site is edited by former TechRadar Associate Editor Dan Grabham.