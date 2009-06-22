Top 40 chart to include Spotify choices?

The Official UK Top 40 music chart could include music streamed from the likes of Spotify in the near future.

Bosses at the Official UK charts company are considering using the data from the sites as streamed music, both free and paid-for, takes off worldwide.

Official Charts Company MD, Martin Talbot told the BBC, it is "bound to" include such data in the future, although it hasn't given a definitive date. It is believed that it won't happen for at least another year, and may even take up to two decades to be fully integrated.

It's also believed that the 'weight' of such tracks will be lower as well, as many subscription services offer free to play tracks.

Unlimited tracks

A number of companies offer 'unlimited' streaming services, be it free or via a subscription, with the likes of Virgin and Nokia also letting users download as many tracks as they like for a fixed monthly fee.

"The key task that we've been getting to grips with over the past 18 months has been ensuring that post-download, and post-permanent ownership of music, we're also counting how consumers are consuming their music in other ways," said Talbot.

"The charts have always been there as a popularity poll, as a means of identifying what are the hottest records of the moment.

"That's been relatively simple when people have bought stuff to keep forever. But that's going to become increasingly more complicated."

Via BBC News