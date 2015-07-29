Make your site more metal with heavy-metal band captchas

Do you consider spambots to be your site's arch enemy? Do they cause mayhem in your website forms? Do they have you feeling enslaved? Well, you're in luck – Metal Captcha is here to provide you with heavy-metal security.

Unlike regular captchas, which are generic and boring, Metal Captchas require users to decipher cryptic band logos to gain access to a site.

It's actually more challenging than it sounds, with some logos being particularly unreadable to anyone who isn't a metal fan – and really, why would you even want to grant access to those philistines?

Metal Captcha will even mock you when you guess wrong, with responses like "Are you a Belieber?" providing incorrect entries with an appropriate level of shame.

If this kind of thing sounds right up your alley, visit the Metal Captcha website and grab the embed code to add to your site's headers or forms – nine out of ten children of Bodom recommend it.