Google+ adds Games

Gamers will be able to get their kicks on Google+

Google has launched a gaming platform for its new Google+ social network.

The long-expected addition offers the likes of Angry Birds and Zynga Poker in a new Games page within the Google+ interface.

In a post on the official Google Blog, the company was keen to point out that the Games platform will allow users to connect and play together, but it won't be an overbearing, in-your-face feature.

"We want to make playing games online just as fun, and just as meaningful, as playing in real life," said the post.

"That means giving you control over when you see games, how you play them and with whom you share your experiences. Games in Google+ are there when you want them and gone when you don't."

Achievements

The Games page will showcase the latest titles, your achievements as well as the gaming activity of those in your circles.

If you don't want to dabble with the platform, your profile will remain undisturbed by its presence.

Gaming on Google+ is now live for some users and will be rolled out for all users in the coming weeks, with more titles to be added in due course.

Google also used the blog post to encourage developers to jump on board with developing titles for the platform.

Obviously, the launch of Games for Google+ will grab the attention of Facebook, which is investing heavily in its own social gaming project at present.

Link: Official Google Blog