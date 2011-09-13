Facebook adds new Smart Friends List feature

Facebook has created a custom news feed so you only see updates from your closest friends

Facebook has announced a host of improvements to the way your friends are grouped on the site.

The new Smart Lists feature automatically pulls together your work friends, old school pals and those in the same locale, based in the information you include in your profile.

The Smart Lists are automatically collated by Facebook, but you'll also have the opportunity to edit as you see fit.

There's also opportunity to blot out those annoying acquaintances by only viewing updates from your close friends list, meaning you see less of the stragglers.

BFFs get their own feed

The Close Friends list can appear as a separate news feed and you'll also get notifications when one of your best mates posts an update.

If you choose to add people to an Acquaintances list, you'll only see the most important updates.

If you don't want to share anything with a friend, but don't want to delete them, you can place them on a Restricted list and they'll only see your public posts.

You'll be able to choose precisely who you share what with, from the Smart Lists to the Acquaintances, whenever you post an update.

It's up to you to manage these lists, but Facebook says it will also assist you by offering better suggestions.

More from those you care about

In a blog on the company website, Facebook's Blake Ross said: This week, it will be easier than ever to see more from the people you care about and simpler to share with exactly the right people using Friend Lists.

"Want to see posts from your closest friends? Or perhaps you'd like to share a personal story with your family—without also telling all your co-workers. With improved Friend Lists, you can easily see updates from and share with different lists of friends.

"Lists have existed for several years, but you've told us how time-consuming it is to organize lists for different parts of your life and keep them up to date."

