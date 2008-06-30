Couple let Google plan their wedding

Marriage should, hopefully, be the biggest day of your life. So, would you put your wedding plans in the hands of Google?

Well a couple in America did just that, using all the search giant had to offer to help plan for their perfect day.

Google it

To cut down on the organisational pressures of sorting out a wedding, David and Bergin Boyle turned to Google Calendar to choose the best date that fitted both their schedules and created lots of lists – including the RSVP one – with the help of Google Docs.

They even used Google Maps to personalise information to send out to the wedding part, including places of interest around where the couple were going to get married – as if the marriage wasn't interesting enough.

The story of this ultra-organised wedding was posted by Jonathan Rochelle, Product Manager, Google Docs Team, on Google's official blog.

The post goes on to say that the couple even pre-posted news of their wedding on Blogger, using the 'future dated posts' feature, so that the news would appear on the very day they got married. Thankfully neither of them got cold feet about the whole thing.

If you want to check just how the Boyles 'Googled' their wedding, then click here – and be thankful that no matter how much into technology you are, you will never, ever, be as geeky as these two.