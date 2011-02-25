Android Market adds books to webstore

Android phone owners can now buy and download books from the Android Market webstore.

The Books portal appeared today on the new Motorola Xoom's Market app and has hence become available for those who didn't rush out to buy a new Honeycomb 3.0-loaded tab.

The new page is already live in the United States, but at the time of writing hasn't yet appeared to UK-based Android-fanciers.

Like the app portion of the webstore, users will be able to browse categories, the top selling, new and free titles as well as the chance to research reader and critical reviews before buying.

Naturally, the download process is seamless, enabling you to download the book to your device directly from the webstore. Titles will then appear in your Google Books library on your Android Phone.

Movies and Music to follow?

With Books now on-board, the big question is whether they'll be joined by new Movies and Music portals?

Earlier this week, three new URLs showed up on the Android Market webstore domain: market.android.com/movies; market.android.com/music and the newly live market.android.com/books. The other two currently divert users to the homepage.

The waiting continues for the other pair in that trifecta, but it seems that Google is hell-bent on making the Android Market a portal to service all of our entertainment needs in one place, App Store style.