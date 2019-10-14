Instant Pot rolls out 10 new cookers and blenders for hassle-free dinners

Instant Pot – best known for its fuss-free pressure cookers – is aiming to take over your entire kitchen with a new range of 10 devices to adorn your countertop.

The flagship Instant Pot multi-cooker has received various upgrades, including a tougher inner pot that you can use for sautéing on the stove, a brighter display with 48 presets for different meals, and a new cooking progress indicator.

It's not all soups, stews and rice though – Instant Pot has unveiled a range of other multi-function devices to make cooking easier, whenever you fancy for dinner.

The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven uses a tiny amount of oil to produce crispy, fried food, but it can do a lot more than just make crunchy fries. This miniature oven can also roast, bake, dehydrate and rotisserie, and is a much healthier way to cook than using a pan of fat.

Instant Pot has also produced a pair of blenders (the Instant Ace and Instant Ace), which can cook and blend at once so you can make delicious soup and sauces with the bare minimum of washing up. They can also be used without heating to make nut butters, dips, spreads and dairy-free alternatives to milk.

(Image credit: Instant Pot)

One pot to rule them all

Rounding off the new lineup are a dedicated rice and grain cooker (available in two sizes, and also capable of steaming fish and veggies), and two multi-function toaster ovens that can handle everything from baking a birthday cake to cooking a whole rotisserie chicken.

Simple presets mean there's no specialist knowledge required; just select the meal you're preparing the cooker does the rest. They take up only a tiny amount of space in your kitchen, and each one can replace several other gadgets to cut the clutter.