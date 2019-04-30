Here are the Instagram changes coming your way

Instagram looks like it will keep its spot as one of the top photo-sharing social networks in the world thanks to a slew of new updates announced today at Facebook's F8 Conference.

The biggest update is for creators who want to share their fashion choices with followers. No more dropping product URLs in a post's comments or personal bio: starting next week, creators will be able to directly link to products through their post images by tagging specific items. Only participating brands will be linkable, which are listed in a company post.

Instagram is getting in on fundraising, too. Today, US users (more countries later) will be able to raise money for causes they care about by using a specific sticker that links to a donation campaign. Instagram claims 100% of the funds will go to the chosen nonprofit; check out all the details on the Instagram post here.

New Camera, fewer followers

Finally, Instagram users will get a new camera design in the coming weeks, which rearranges all modes, new and old, into a radial dial around the shutter button.

Users will also be able to share content that isn't a photo or a video. With Create Mode, they can share "popular creative tools like effects and interactive stickers" – so users can post things without needing to take a picture or shoot a video, though the details are a bit vague.

There's another feature Instagram is toying with – or rather, an omission. The company is exploring hiding post 'likes' and video views while users scroll through their feed, starting with a trial in Canada, per TechCrunch. It's not hard to see why: perhaps hiding interaction numbers will nudge users to appreciate posts on their merit, not how Insta-popular they are.