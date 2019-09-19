Hurry! Today is the last day to get cheap fibre broadband deals from Vodafone

For a while now, Vodafone has been running a deal you really can't say no to, its fastest fibre broadband deal for the same price as its regular package. But now its looking like that incredible offer will finally be coming to an end.

Vodafone has stated on its site that prices will be changing from September 20. That means its Superfast fibre 2 package with average speeds of 63Mb will go back up to its original price.

But, if you act quickly you can get those speeds for just £23 a month (or £21 for existing Vodafone mobile customers). That works out as easily one of the best prices currently available and the same price as Vodafone's regular fibre package.

Of course, if you do miss the deadline Vodafone's regular superfast fibre 1 package is still an excellent offer at this price, but who doesn't love a free speed boost?!

We've listed this offer down below, just make sure you get in there before its gone. Missed the deadline? You can check out our guide to the best broadband deals to see your other options.

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers

It's simple. You get Vodafone's superfast 2 package for the price of its cheaper deal. That means speeds of 63Mb for just £23 a month or, if you're a Vodafone mobile phone customer, £21 a month. You just need to hurry if you want to get it at this price point.

What other broadband deals are available?

Missed the deadline for this offer? Well luckily there is a host of other great broadband deals currently available right now!

You may not have heard of the ISP, but Onestream's Jetstream Lite Fibre costs a mere £18.99 per month. You do have to pay a tenner upfront though, so it only works out a little bit cheaper than Vodafone's offer. Plus, this deal does also offer the lowest average fibre speeds on the market at 17Mb.

On the complete other hand, for a name you know there's BT. It costs £28.99 a month but comes with a £80 BT Reward Card on top of its faster 50Mb fibre speeds.

Or, for the closest possible offer to this, TalkTalk could be the way to go. Offering similar speeds at a price of £23.50. We really like that it guarantees the price of your bills for the full 18 months of your contract.

