Hurry! Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lights hit lowest ever price in Black Friday deal

Update: Sadly these deals have now expired, but we've rounded up the best prices on other Philips Hue deals that might spark your interest:

Remember: whichever bulbs you choose, make sure you get the right type for your light fittings. Standard bayonet (B22) and screw (E27) are the most common types, but Philips also offers others for lamps and exterior lights.

Whether you're looking to add some festive dazzle to your garden or planning ahead for al fresco summer parties, the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lights range is a fine way to brighten up your outdoor space – and now they're at their lowest ever price is this time-limited Black Friday deal.

Until midnight November 24, Amazon is offering huge discounts on some of the main Philips Hue Outdoor and Garden bundles. And we've picked out our favorite two to help you decide quickly, with the deals scheduled to expire within hours.

If it's pathways or garden edges that you're looking illuminate, then it's well worth snapping up the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip and Hue Bridge bundle, which is currently 31% off at its deal price of £134.99.

This offer is ideal for Philips Hue newcomers because it contains everything you need to install the lights, including the Hue Bridge and a generous 5m of Lightstrip.

(SOLD OUT) Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip + Hue Bridge bundle: £177.78 £134.99 at Amazon

Looking to add some winter dazzle to your garden in time for Christmas? This is a great, time-limited deal on the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip bundle, which includes 5m of lighting and everything you need to get started including the Hue Bridge. Ends midnight November 24.

(SOLD OUT) Philips Hue Lily White and Color Ambiance LED bundle: £354.98 £209.99 at Amazon

Save an incredible 41% on this bundle of four voice-controlled, color lights from Philips Hue. The bundle contains the base unit, extension, and four spotlights – just add a Philips Hue Bridge for a dazzling light show for outdoor parties. Hurry, though, as this is a time-limited deal that runs out soon. Ends midnight November 24.

Those looking to subtly brighten their trees or shrubs, though, should definitely consider the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Ambiance LED bundle above.

It includes four color spotlights, a base unit and extender to help the signal reach into the depths of your garden. Just add a Philips Hue Bridge and you'll be ready to go, with the lights offering a range of 16 million colors and voice control via the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant.

Both of these Smart Outdoor Lights bundles are at their lowest ever prices, so if you're looking to give your garden an impressive dash of color this winter, then these time-limited offers are well worth snapping up.

