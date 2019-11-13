Great deals on Paw Patrol, Meccano and Hatchimals at Argos ahead of Black Friday

The Argos Black Friday sale starts soon, but you don't have to wait until then to find a great bargain, because the store has already slashed the price of some of 2019's most popular toys.

Argos is offering 15% off all Paw Patrol, Meccano and Hatchimals toys until midnight November 19. Just add your chosen toys to your shopping trolley, then enter the code PAW15 at the checkout to claim the discount.

You can use the code on top of any existing deals for even bigger savings. For example, the Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Superpaw Jet is already discounted from £60 to £50, and with the PAW15 code applied that price drops even further to £42.50.

This deal is part of the Argos Crazy Codes toy sale, which runs right up until Christmas Eve. Argos launches a new deal each Wednesday, so move fast to make the most of this one while it lasts.

