Huge Black Friday savings on Dyson, KitchenAid and Shark appliances at Argos

Argos has knocked hundreds of pounds of home appliances in this year's Black Friday sale, with great deals on vacuum cleaners, food mixers, coffee machines and toasters from big brands like Dyson and KitchenAid.

This year's best Argos Black Friday deals include £150 off the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap cordless vacuum cleaner, £100 off the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra, and £80 off the a De'Longhi multi-functional espresso machine.

Here, we've rounded up all the best deals from across Argos's range of home appliances. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Dyson and KitchenAid deals near you.

Vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249.99 £199.99 at Argos (save £50)

This Dyson cordless upright vacuum cleaner is specially designed to cope with pet hair, with powerful suction, all-machine filtration, and one press opening. Black Friday is always a good time to pick up a new Dyson, and this Argos Black Friday deal is one of the best.

View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 £199.99 at Argos (save £150)

Yes, it's that anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner, and there's a huge £150 off at Argos right now for Black Friday. If you're forever struggling with hair from your pet, your loved ones or your own head clogging up the brushes on your vacuum, it could be a game-changer.

View Deal

Vax ONEPWR Blade 4: £329.99 £249.99 at Argos (save £80)

This powerful cordless vacuum cleaner has received an £80 price cut in the Argos Black Friday sale. This is a heavy duty vacuum, and comes with two rechargeable battery packs for a total of 90min continuous cleaning. Suitable for all floors, from deep pile carpet to laminate.

View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra cordless vacuum cleaner: £399.99 £299.99 at Argos (save £100)

If you've been waiting for Black Friday to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, this could be the deal for you. The Dyson V8 is versatile, easy to empty, and offers powerful suction. Our reviewer's biggest complaint was its high price, but with £100 off at Argos, that's no longer an issue.

View Deal

Food mixer deals

KitchenAid Hand Mixer: £98.99 £68.99 at Argos (save £30)

A powerful, well built hand mixer will save you time, effort and mess every time you want to beat egg whites, whip cream, or make batter. With seven speed settings, dishwasher safe beaters and splatter-free design, it'll soon earn its place in your kitchen - especially at this price on Black Friday.

View Deal

KitchenAid Food Processor: £119.99 £82.99 at Argos (save £27)

This KitchenAid food processor is brilliantly designed - no more worrying about twisting lids into place, pieces of food getting stuck round the side of the bowl, or struggling to mix thick dough. This mixer features a powerful motor, four attachments for slicing, grating, chopping and kneading, and a twist-free design. With £27 off at Argos, it's worth every penny.

View Deal

Kenwood Prospero stand mixer: £232.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £133)

Kitchenaid stand mixers are great, but they're also huge and weigh a ton. This neat little Kenwood mixer will do the job just fine in most kitchens, and even comes with a blender attachment for soups, smoothies and purees. Both the head and the attachment move (with what Kenwood calls a planetary action) so you won't need to worry about unmixed cake batter around the edge of the bowl. It's less than half price at Argos right now - a tasty deal indeed.

View Deal

Kenwood kMix stand mixer: £429.99 £299.99 at Argos (save £130)

A solid stand mixer takes the hard work out of making cake and bread, and this Kenwood model is a great choice thanks to its 'planetary' mixing action that gets right to the edge of the large bowl so everything is mixed. With £130 off, it's a great deal.

View Deal

Coffee machine deals

Tassimo Vivy 2 coffee machine | £79.99 £29.99 at Argos (save £40)

This neat little coffee machine is less than half price at Argos for Black Friday, and is perfect for making drinks for one. A barcode reader scans the code on the coffee pod and automatically adjusts the machine's settings to create the perfect brew.

View Deal

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos (save £75)

German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

View Deal

De'Longhi espresso machine: £199.99 £119.99 at Argos (save £80)

A smart coffee machine for expressos, cappuccinos and lattes, with an impressive £80 off at Argos. This machine takes coffee grounds rather than pods so there's less waste, and includes a milk frothing attachment with adjustable steam. A great Black Friday deal for anyone who takes their coffee seriously.

View Deal

Toaster deals

Morphy Richards Dune toaster: £29.99 £14.99 at Argos (save £15)

This two-slice toaster is half price in the Argos Black Friday sale. It has adjustable width slots, seven toast settings, and a high-lift function. It's simple, without the bells and whistles of more expensive models, but at just £15 it's a steal.

View Deal

Breville Stainless Steel Toaster: £24.99 £16.49 at Argos (save 1/3)

Looking for a cheap two-slice toaster this Black Friday? Argos has you covered with this smart Breville model. It has extra-wide slots, a high-lift function (perfect for crumpets) and a lift-and-look function so you can check your bread mid-toast. It's also available in black, grey and cream.

View Deal

If you're outside the UK, here are the best Dyson and KitchenAid deals near you.