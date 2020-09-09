How to watch Woke: stream the new Hulu comedy from anywhere today

New Girl star Lamorne Morris returns to TV screens this week in a timely new comedy series that's based on the life and work of former Mad Magazine artist Keith Knight - read on to find out how to watch Woke online from anywhere in the world right now.

Morris' character Keef is a cartoonist on the cusp of making a breakthrough in his career, when he becomes a victim of police brutality.

Assaulted by several police officers while minding his own business looking at event fliers, the incident opens his eyes and makes him 'woke', with Keef noticing comments and microaggressions everywhere he looks.

Woke cheat sheet All eight episodes of Woke are set to be made available to stream on Hulu from Wednesday, September 9. Try Hulu free for 7-days or just straight into its best value offer: a combined $12.99 a month bundle with Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN+.

With the incident awakening his consciousness of race, Keef also has starts seeing inanimate objects come to life that advise him on how to deal with the world during semi-animated moments littered throughout the show.

These include a Native American spoon and an angry felt tip pen voiced by Saturday Night Live star J.B. Smoove.

Familiar faces also among the cast include Blake Anderson of "Workaholics" and T. Murphy of Kevin Hart's "The Next Level".

Here's how to watch Woke and stream every episode online for free no matter where you on the planet.

More can't miss TV: here's how to watch Normal People

How to watch Woke episodes from outside your country

How to watch Woke on Hulu in the US